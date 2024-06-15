ED freezes cash deposits, valuables of Highrich group

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen around ₹32 crore cash deposit and other valuables belonging to Highrich online group, which, according to the agency, were the proceeds from a crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED search also led to the tracing of immovable properties worth ₹15-crore, which belonged to promoters and those associated with the company, according to a communication from the agency.

The ED alleged that the promoters and stakeholders of the company were involved in trading in cryptocurrency on a few exchanges and had sold their crypto coin, HR Crypto Coin. The crypto coins were also part of a Ponzi scheme (an investment fraud where the existing investors are paid money collected from new investors), where people were lured into investing money for which they were given 15% annual interest. The investors would get 30% of the direct referral income when they introduces a new customer, the agency alleged.

The ED initiated the investigation after the Kerala Police registered complaints against the company and its directors on charge of cheating. The agency estimated that the company had illegally collected around ₹1,500 crore, and the money thus collected was partly redistributed as rewards to members of the scheme. A profit of around ₹250-crore was siphoned off by promoters K.D. Prathapan and Sreena Prathapan through their family members and various entities, the agency alleged.

Till now, the agency has frozen and seized ₹260 crore in the case, the ED communication said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.