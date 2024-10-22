ED freezes ₹52 lakh in money laundering case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has frozen assets worth ₹52.34 lakh of the key promoters of the Apollo and Samana group of companies following searches held at their residences and offices at 11 locations across Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Thiruvananthapuram on October 17.

The search carried out by the Kochi zonal office of the agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act led to the freezing of proceeds of crime to the tune of around ₹52.34 lakh in various bank accounts, seizure of around ₹27.49 lakh in cash, and incriminating documents of properties acquired by the accused, according to an official release.

The investigation was carried out on the basis of six first information reports (FIRs) registered by the Kerala Police under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, wherein it was alleged that the promoters of the Apollo Jewellery Group, including Moosa Haji Charaparambil, Basheer, and other Directors of the Apollo Group of companies, convinced depositors to invest in its monthly income scheme under “Apollo Gold”.

The scheme stipulated that for every ₹1 lakh deposit, the depositor will receive a monthly dividend of ₹1,000 and upon maturity (after 12 months), they will receive a refund of their invested amount. Investors who continue or renew their deposit beyond 12 months are eligible for profit-sharing with the firm.

Initially, the group fulfilled its commitment. However, it neither paid the dividend nor returned the deposited amount to the depositors after 2020. Moosa Haji Charaparambil has absconded after defaulting the payments to the depositors/investors. Subsequently, the Crime Branch registered additional 42 FIRs against the aforementioned individuals, it said.

The investigation revealed that the companies/firms in the Apollo Jewellery Group have shown substantial amount of unsecured loans from several investors in their audited balance sheets without payment of any interest to them, raising doubts on the genuineness of the names figuring in the financials, according to the release.

