ED files chargesheet in HighRich scam

Accused have raised deposits from the public in the name of various projects, which were then diverted for other purposes, thus cheating the depositors, says the ED

Updated - August 31, 2024 07:26 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 06:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed the first prosecution complaint in the multi-crore HighRich scam on Saturday.

The plaint put the value of the scam at ₹1,651.65 crore and arraigned 37 accused, including the promoter duo Kolatt Dasan Prathapan, 43, and Sreena Prathapan, 35. Among the accused were the company’s top 15 promotors.

The ED has so far attached movable and immovable assets valued at ₹33.7 crore of HighRich companies, Prathapan, Sreena, and its top 15 promotors. Initially, the agency had frozen ₹244.03 crore, thus taking the total value of the attached property at ₹277 crore.

The investigation agency said that the accused have raised deposits from the public in the name of various projects such as HighRich grocery business, Farm City, HR Crypto, and HROTT. It has been found that the money collected in the pretext of investment in each project was diverted for other purposes, cheating the depositors.

‘Approach court’

Investigations against other promoters accused of being part of the scam will continue. The ED in the prosecution complaint said that the victims of the scam can approach the court to get back their money and that thecourt may consider their application after framing charges against the accused.

The prosecution complaint ran into 11,500 pages and soft copies in 5 pen drives.

The ED had arrested HighRich managing director Prathapan last month. According to the agency, the company ran many a Ponzi-like schemes.

