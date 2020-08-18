ED disputes Swapna’s claim about locker

Swapna Suresh and the other accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case kept the proceeds of the crime in a bank locker, which was jointly opened with a third person as instructed by M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The money and gold seized from the bank locker of the accused were inconsistent with her statement and the timeline and the purpose of operations of the bank locker does not match with the contents of the locker.
The amount and the gold kept in the locker were the proceeds of the crime. The persons who knowingly assisted her in money laundering have to be further examined in detail, the agency submitted before the trial court, while opposing the bail application of Swapna.
The accused in the case have committed offences under the Money Laundering Act, it said.
The agency reiterated the argument that Swapna had considerable influence in the Office of the Chief Minister and, if released on bail, she would tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses.
Her release on bail would also hinder the progress of the investigation, The investigation in the case was progressing and the persons connected with the crime needed to be questioned, it submitted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath