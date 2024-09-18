ED conducts search at 11 locations in Thrissur over bank fraud case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Kochi Zonal Office, conducted search operations in Thrissur district at 11 locations related to Abdul Salam, former president of District Cooperative Bank, Thrissur, and the defaulted loanees of District Cooperative Bank, Thrissur, (now merged with the Kerala State Cooperative Bank), on September 6 under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The search was conducted in connection with a bank fraud case involving illegal sanction of ₹100 crore of loans and other activities connected with money laundering, according to a press release.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (Thrissur division), Kerala, under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

‘Criminal conspiracy’

The ED investigation revealed that Abdul Salam had entered into a criminal conspiracy with other bank officials and fraudulently sanctioned huge loans to several persons/entities violating norms prescribed in the loan manual of the bank, the press release said.

In order to unearth proceeds of crime (POC), the ED conducted search operations on the residential premises of Abdul Salam and office/residential premises of loanees Nandhanam Gold and Diamonds Pvt. Ltd.; Vastuhara Developers & Real Estate Limited.; Jaiya Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.; Jeekey Purifiers Pvt. Ltd.; Manford Exporters Pvt. Ltd.; Lisha Regency Hotel Pvt. Ltd.; and Krishna Retreat & Health Care Pvt. Ltd. These entities had overdue NPA amount of more than ₹10 Crore as on June 30, 2024.

Documents seized

As a result of search, the ED has seized several incriminating documents related to the illegal sanction of loan and diversion of loan proceeds. These entities were sanctioned loans to the tune of ₹46.5 crore during the tenure of Abdul Salam as the bank president i.e., from 2013 to 2017, the press release noted.

The loan proceeds were diverted by the loanees for other purposes, which resulted in their loan accounts becoming NPA with overdue of ₹143.42 crore as on June 30, 2024, which caused wrongful loss to the District Cooperative Bank, Thrissur, and wrongful gain to loanees who were illegally sanctioned huge loans. In addition, the ED also identified various other immovable properties with present market value of ₹70 crore belonging to defaulted loanees for further attached under the provisions of PMLA, 2002. Further investigation is under progress, the press release added.