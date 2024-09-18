GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED conducts search at 11 locations in Thrissur over bank fraud case

Search conducted in connection with a bank fraud case involving illegal sanction of ₹100 crore of loans and money laundering activities at District Cooperative Bank, Thrissur. Raids conducted on premises of former president and loanees who defaulted

Published - September 18, 2024 09:28 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Kochi Zonal Office, conducted search operations in Thrissur district at 11 locations related to Abdul Salam, former president of District Cooperative Bank, Thrissur, and the defaulted loanees of District Cooperative Bank, Thrissur, (now merged with the Kerala State Cooperative Bank), on September 6 under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The search was conducted in connection with a bank fraud case involving illegal sanction of ₹100 crore of loans and other activities connected with money laundering, according to a press release.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (Thrissur division), Kerala, under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

‘Criminal conspiracy’

The ED investigation revealed that Abdul Salam had entered into a criminal conspiracy with other bank officials and fraudulently sanctioned huge loans to several persons/entities violating norms prescribed in the loan manual of the bank, the press release said.

In order to unearth proceeds of crime (POC), the ED conducted search operations on the residential premises of Abdul Salam and office/residential premises of loanees Nandhanam Gold and Diamonds Pvt. Ltd.; Vastuhara Developers & Real Estate Limited.; Jaiya Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.; Jeekey Purifiers Pvt. Ltd.; Manford Exporters Pvt. Ltd.; Lisha Regency Hotel Pvt. Ltd.; and Krishna Retreat & Health Care Pvt. Ltd. These entities had overdue NPA amount of more than ₹10 Crore as on June 30, 2024.

Documents seized

As a result of search, the ED has seized several incriminating documents related to the illegal sanction of loan and diversion of loan proceeds. These entities were sanctioned loans to the tune of ₹46.5 crore during the tenure of Abdul Salam as the bank president i.e., from 2013 to 2017, the press release noted.

The loan proceeds were diverted by the loanees for other purposes, which resulted in their loan accounts becoming NPA with overdue of ₹143.42 crore as on June 30, 2024, which caused wrongful loss to the District Cooperative Bank, Thrissur, and wrongful gain to loanees who were illegally sanctioned huge loans. In addition, the ED also identified various other immovable properties with present market value of ₹70 crore belonging to defaulted loanees for further attached under the provisions of PMLA, 2002. Further investigation is under progress, the press release added.

Published - September 18, 2024 09:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.