Kerala

ED conducts inspection at Karuvannur bank

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Thursday conducted an inspection at the Karuvannur Service Cooperative bank, where a multi-crore loan scam was unearthed. This is for the second time that the ED is conducting inspection at the bank.


