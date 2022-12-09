ED claims establishing links between gold seized from jewellery shops and diplomatic baggage case

December 09, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed to have established clinching evidence on the links between the seizure of over five kg of gold from jewellery shops in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts three days ago and the gold smuggled through diplomatic channels via Thiruvananthapuram international airport more than two years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, ED sleuths searched four business premises of Malabar Jewellery, Malappuram; Fine Gold, Malappuram; Atlas Gold Super Markets Pvt. Ltd., Kozhikode; and the residential premises of Aboobacker Pazhedath of Malappuram on December 5.

During the searches, 5.058 kg of gold jewellery worth ₹2.51 crore along with Indian currency of ₹3.79 lakh were found hidden in a secret chamber at one of the shops, an ED statement said.

It said an earlier investigation revealed that Mr. Aboobacker was part of a gold smuggling syndicate headed by P.S. Sarith, Swapna Suresh, and Sandeep Nair, under the patronage of former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister of Kerala M. Sivasankar, all arrested in the gold smuggling case.

Mr. Aboobacker, promoter of Malabar Jewellery and Fine Gold Jewellery and one of the shareholders of Atlas Gold Super Markets Pvt. Ltd., was a beneficiary of the gold smuggling syndicate.

In 2020, an enforcement case information report was recorded based on a first information report registered by the National Investigation Agency following the seizure of 30.245 kg smuggled gold at the Thiruvananthapuram airport by the Customs.

During the course of investigation, the ED said Mr. Aboobacker had admitted that three kg of gold seized by the Customs belonged to him. This apart, he also confessed that he had smuggled six kg of gold in a similar manner through diplomatic baggage of the UAE consulate in the past.

The amount for purchasing the gold was raised from his business firms — Malabar Jewellery, Fine Gold, and Atlas Gold Super Markets Pvt. Ltd. Discreet inquiries revealed that Mr. Aboobacker was still indulging in gold smuggling through his firms, the ED said.

Previously, the ED said Mr. Sivasankar was arraigned as an additional accused with the probe exposing his involvement in assisting the other accused in gold smuggling. He had also knowingly assisted them in the projection of “proceeds of crime” as untainted property.

Earlier, the ED had attached ₹1.85 crore in fixed deposits in bank accounts and cash from the bank lockers of the accused. Besides, it had attached cash of ₹14.98 lakh and the smuggled gold camouflaged as diplomatic baggage.