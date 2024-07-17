A detailed probe is needed to determine whether funds collected through masala bonds were used for other purposes in violation of norms, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had contended earlier that the State was selectively targeted by the ED for a probe into masala bonds that it had floated, on a petition filed by KIIFB and former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac who had been issued with a summons to appear before the agency in connection with the probe.

The ED said it could collect information from persons who were part of the decision-making process [in KIIFB] as part of the probe. Regarding the ED’s jurisdiction with regard to Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), it submitted the Act did not restrict it from doing an independent probe into the case and said that the summons were not issued with malice.

