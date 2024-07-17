GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED cites the need for detailed probe in masala bonds case

Updated - July 17, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A detailed probe is needed to determine whether funds collected through masala bonds were used for other purposes in violation of norms, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had contended earlier that the State was selectively targeted by the ED for a probe into masala bonds that it had floated, on a petition filed by KIIFB and former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac who had been issued with a summons to appear before the agency in connection with the probe.

The ED said it could collect information from persons who were part of the decision-making process [in KIIFB] as part of the probe. Regarding the ED’s jurisdiction with regard to Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), it submitted the Act did not restrict it from doing an independent probe into the case and said that the summons were not issued with malice.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.