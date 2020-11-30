ED carries out inquiry at Uralungal society

Questions were on society’s links to money laundering case accused, says chairperson

The Enforcement Directorate carried out an informal inquiry at the head office of the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Limited (ULCCS) at Vadakara in Kozhikode district on Monday.

Sources said the inquiry was conducted as part of an ongoing probe over a money laundering case. It also assumed significance in the context of the ED summoning C.M. Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for questioning in the case.

The inquiry, carried out by officers from the Kochi zonal office and Kozhikode sub-zonal office, began at 9 a.m. and concluded around 11.45 a.m. Primarily, they wanted to ascertain whether the ULCCS had any links with Mr. Raveendran.

The ULCCS, said to be one of the largest workers’ cooperatives in Asia, is in the construction and infrastructure development sector and has secured several government projects. In the last two decades it has diversified into ITES and rural skill development, among others.

‘Not raids’

Meanwhile, ULCCS chairperson Remeshan Paleri rubbished reports that appeared in a section of the media that raids had been carried out at the headquarters. It was true that two ED officials reached the office and one of them had inquired if those involved in the money laundering cases being investigated by the Central agency had any links with the society.

The officials were informed that none had any association with the society. They also examined the income tax statement of the society. They were satisfied with the response and left, Mr. Paleri said.

Previously the ED had carried out inquiries at six commercial establishments, including showrooms of home appliances, electronic and textiles, in Vadakara town in connection with the probe into the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Sources said that the inquires had been conducted to ascertain the source of funding of these business enterprises.