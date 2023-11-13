ED attaches assets worth ₹4.34 crore in Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank case

November 13, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth ₹4.34 Crore in the Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank case.

The attached assets include immovable properties belonging to K.K. Abraham, the former president of the bank and its former secretary and board members. The properties of K.T. Sajeevan, a private person, were also attached.

The ED arrested Mr. Abraham and Mr. Sajeevan on November 10 in the case booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, said a communication.

The agency began an investigation into the case based on a First Information Report registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Wayanad, against the president of the bank and the head of the loan section of the bank under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Vigilance had filed a chargesheet against Mr. Abraham and nine others in the case.

The ED’s case is that the bank’s officials and its governing body members “sanctioned enhanced loans without the consent and knowledge of the loan applicants by surreptitiously and illegally showing overvalued estimation of properties offered as collateral in the bank record.” The illegally sanctioned money was given to Mr. Kollappallil. The bank suffered a loss of ₹5.62 crore as the loans were not repaid by the applicants, according to the ED.

The ED alleged that the proceeds of crime in the form of an overvalued loan were deposited in the bank account of Mr. Kollappallil, and subsequently withdrawn in cash and siphoned off.

