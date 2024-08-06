ED attaches properties in Fashion Gold jewellery scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties belonging to former chairman of Fashion Gold and ex-MLA M.C. Kamaruddin, managing director T.K. Pookoya, and their family members in connection with the Fashion Gold jewellery fraud case.

According to the ED, properties amounting to ₹19.60 crore have been provisionally confiscated. The company, Fashion Gold Jewellery International, was first registered in 2006 at Chandera Maniyat Tawakal Complex. Additional companies were registered in 2007, 2008, 2012, and 2016 at the same address, but only Fashion Gold International was widely recognised.

Several people had filed complaints against the company alleging that investors were enticed into investing by claims that the company was managed by officials and associates of the Indian Union Muslim League. Initially, victims were reluctant to file complaints due to pressure from League leaders. Complaints were later lodged when the leaders failed to address the investors’ concerns.

The Crime Branch filed a chargesheet against several individuals in the Kasaragod Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court.

Among the accused are Abdur Razzaq, Muhammad Kunhi, Mahin Kutty Muhammad, S.M. Ashraf, Hadid, Muhammad Kunhi Anchillath, A.T.P. Abdul Hameed, Zainuddin, C.P. Khadija, K.V. Niyas, Puthiyapurayil Abdur Rasheed, Haneef Thailakandi, P.C. Muhammad, E.M. Abdul Aziz, Achara Patil Isha, C.P. Kunhabdullah, and Abdul Aziz.

One accused died and many others are abroad. Actions to confiscate the assets of the accused were taken under the Buds Act. Initially, there were 168 cases, with more registered subsequently.

