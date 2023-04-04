ED attaches ₹5.24-crore property in SIDCO illegal excavation case

April 04, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Kochi, provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth ₹5.24 crore as proceeds of crime in the case of over-excavation and illegal excavation in Telecom City Project of Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO).

FIR by VACB

The agency initiated investigation based on a First Information Report registered by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Special Investigation Unit-II, Thiruvananthapuram.

Investigations revealed that Som Projects Pvt. Ltd. was awarded the land development project of Telecom City at Menamkulam by Kerala SIDCO and the company subcontracted the project illegally to Mohammed Sadique Hussain of KGN Civil Construction and Noohu Khan of Veeyem

Over-excavation

The sub-contractors over-excavated 20,364.7 cubic metre sand from the allocated area and illegally excavated 19,181 cubic metre sand from the area near Parvathy Puthanar, which was not allocated for sand excavation, and caused loss to the tune of ₹3.46 crore to SIDCO, the agency said in a communication.

Saji Basheer, the Managing Director, and S. Ajith Kumar, AGM of SIDCO, got illegal gratification to the tune of ₹1.29 crore and ₹6 lakh respectively from the sub-contractors of the project for facilitating the illegal excavation, said the communication.