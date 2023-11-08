ADVERTISEMENT

ED arrests former KPCC general secretary in cooperative bank fraud case

November 08, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Kochi/New Delhi

PTI

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) former general secretary K.K. Abraham has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged loan scam that occurred during his tenure as president of a service cooperative bank in Wayanad district.

Mr. Abraham was taken into custody on Tuesday night in connection with the Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank scam, according to official sources. He was subsequently presented before a court on Wednesday, they said without elaborating.

The ED initiated a probe after receiving multiple allegations of financial irregularities within the bank during Mr. Abraham’s time as president of the institution’s governing body. According to official sources, Mr. Abraham is alleged to have conspired with an individual identified as Sanjeevan to siphon off bank funds to the tune of over Rs 5 crore in the name of fraudulent loans.

The victims had approached the ED seeking probe into the scam. One of the victims of the scam had committed suicide a few months ago.

Prior to the ED action, Mr. Abraham had been arrested by the Vigilance wing of the Kerala Police following a cheating complaint filed by an elderly couple.

