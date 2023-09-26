ED arrest of CPI(M) leader Aravindakshan invites protest, workers take out protest rally in Wadakkanchery 

September 26, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Thrissur

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested P.R Aravindakshan, health standing committee chairman of the Wadakkanchery municipality, in connection with a money laundering case in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam.

It is alleged that Mr. Aravindakshan has close links with P. Sathessh Kumar, the key accused in the scam. Mr. Aravindakshan, a CPI(M) local committee member and a close aide of former Minister A.C. Moideen, is the first CPI(M) leader arrested in connection with the scam.

Mr. Aravindakshan was arrested from his house in Wadakkanchery by ED officials on Tuesday afternoon and was taken to Kochi.

The ED on Tuesday also arrested Jilse, former accountant of Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank.

Mr. Aravindakshnan, who was questioned by the ED earlier, had complained that he was physically assaulted by the ED officials during interrogation. He had lodged a complaint with the Ernakulam Central police and got himself admitted in hospital. CPI(M) leaders, including State secretary M.V. Govindan, condemned the alleged assault by the ED.

The arrest drew widespread protest from CPI(M) workers. They took out a rally at Wadakkanchery in protest against the arrest. Responding to the arrest, CPI(M) district secretary M.M. Varghese said the ED was hunting CPI(M) leaders.

“The ED is implementing a BJP-RSS agenda. Their agenda is to destroy the cooperative sector in Kerala. The ED is dragging names of many CPI(M) leaders into the case,” Mr. Varghese said. The attempt to frame leaders in fake cases will be resisted through people’s protest, he added.

A nexus of the BJP, the Congress and a section of the media was trying to tarnish the image of CPI(M) leaders, said M.K. Kannan, CPI(M) leader and vice-president of Kerala Bank.

“They are trying to trap CPI(M) leaders in fake cases. Earlier, Mr. Aravindakshan was forced to tell my name in the loan scam,” Mr. Kannan said.

The arrest of Mr. Aravindakshan is equal to the arrest of Mr. Moideen, said Congress leader Anil Akkara. “He was the right hand of the former Minister,” he said.