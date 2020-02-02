Ecumenical meet ends in Lebanon

Theological discussions between the Catholic and Oriental Orthodox churches, hosted by Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox Church Mor Ignatios Aphrem II, ended in Lebanon.

The discussions were held between January 26 and 31, said a communication from the Jacobite Syrian Church here.

The Patriarch said the series of discussions over the last 16 years had resulted in the Catholic and Oriental churches coming closer and their mutual understanding noticeable.

Circumstances

The Patriarch explained the circumstances in which representatives from the Indian Orthodox church could not take part in the discussions.

He said that efforts were being made by members of the other Christian churches and the State government with regard to the dispute within the Malankara church in India.

Papers on the theology of sacraments were presented during the theological meeting, said the communication.

A committee has been constituted to develop a common document based on these presentations, the communication said.