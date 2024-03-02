Ecotourism centres to woo women visitors

March 02, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KOLLAM

While a string of prominent and lesser-known sites across the State are being developed to be included in the ecotourism circuit connecting various forest divisions, authorities are planning to introduce multiple measures to make these destinations women-friendly.

According to Forest department officials, all amenities will be ensured and upgraded in major ecotourism centres to attract more women groups and solo travellers interested in nature and wildlife. “Our ecotourism centres generate considerable revenue for the department, yet the potential of many destinations remain untapped. Though we are witnessing an increased inflow of visitors in many centres, the percentage of women is comparatively very low. While most of our centres are well-equipped to host women travellers, many consider these destinations unfit for women. We have planning a multi-pronged strategy that covers everything from infrastructure to awareness,” said a senior Forest official.

Meanwhile, the centres under Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) in Arippa, Gavi, Munnar and Nelliyampathy are also formulating plans to woo more women. “Women will be given special attention in all our centres so that they will feel safe and comfortable. Gavi is one of the most popular destinations under KFDC and we have introduced log houses there. Currently tents are under construction at some other sites like Kochu Pampa. We can offer women customised packages for trekking, boating and safari,” says Lathika Subash, chairperson, KFDC. She adds that destinations like Meesapulimala, located 8,000 ft above sea level, are becoming popular among tourists. “We have taken all steps to address the safety concerns of solo female travellers,” she says.

Thenmala, the sole ecotourism destination coming under Tourism department, is also undergoing major renovations to increase footfall. While tented accommodation in the adventure park was recently launched, obsolete structures on the river side will be removed. “Though we have facilities for women groups, very few come for camping. We are upgrading current facilities and we can also offer multiple programmes as per their requirements. We have been spreading the word and the department will offer extra incentives to promote women groups visiting the destination,” says Raju K. Francis, director, Ecotourism.

