Ecosystem restoration drive begins at Kadalundi

Nature lovers’ collective organised at reserve

The Kadalundi Vallikkunnu Community Reserve management committee organised a nature lovers’ collective at the reserve on Saturday as part of initiating the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration programme.

Kadalundi panchayat president V. Anusha inaugurated the camp organised in association with Friends of Nature and Bhumitra Sena Club of PSMO College, Tirurangadi. Councillor M. Sati Devi presided. Community reserve managing committee chairman P. Sivadas and secretary M.C. Vijayakumar, and section forest officer T.P. Manoj led a cleaning drive.

The participants collected one tonne of waste in less than three hours. Friends of Nature general secretary M.S. Rafeek Babu, birdwatcher P.K. Sujesh, and PSMO College assistant professor P. Kabeer Ali led different sessions.