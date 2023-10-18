Economist seeks change in criteria for evaluation of economic development

October 18, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - Kozhikode

The criteria for evaluation of economic development should shift from narrow yardsticks such as commerce and markets to those encompassing welfare, services, and environmental protection, Mammo Muchie, Professor, Tshwane University of Technology, South Africa, has said.

He was delivering a lecture at Farook College near here on Monday. It was organised by the Global Network for Economics Learning Innovation and Competence-Building System, Kerala State Higher Education Council, and the Kerala Economic Association (KEA).

Prof. Mammo Muchie called for learning and re-learning, designing and re-designing, and prioritising the well-being of humans and nature. Y.C. Ibrahim, coordinator, KEA Kozhikode chapter, was present.

