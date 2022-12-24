Economist calls on parties to unite against BJP’s polarising strategy

December 24, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Political parties and people’s movement opposed to the Bhartiya Janata Party’s polarising strategy should unite to usher in a secular, egalitarian and democratic India, as enshrined in our Constitution, Professor H.M. Desarda, a renowned economist, has said.

Delivering a public lecture on “The Challenges of Equitable and Sustainable development in India” at the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) here the other day, Mr. Desarda lambasted the anti-nature and anti-people policies of successive governments at the Centre and in many States. “Economic disparities, social-religious discord and ecological devastations are the major problems faced by India.”

Drawing attention to climate crisis, the economist lamented that the rich and middle class are indiscriminately destroying ecosystems evolved over millennia. “There is pervasive destruction in the name of development. Needless to say, this is happening because of a nexus between rulers, propertied classes and so-called real estate dealers,” he said.

He also called for a thorough overhauling of the growth and governance model perpetuated by Central and State governments of varying political hues. He also emphasised on the need to adopt a low-carbon lifestyle.

“It is high time the world adopts the pathway of ecological civilisation — a world of caring and sharing society,” he added.