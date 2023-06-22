Economics clubs set up in higher secondary schools in Kozhikode

June 22, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - Kozhikode

The District Economics Teachers’ Association (DETA), a collective of economics teachers, is setting up economics clubs titled Econspire (Economics to inspire) in higher secondary schools in Kozhikode district. A release quoting DETA functionaries said that this platform would help students in their academic works and strive to be a platform to express their creative talent. Seminars, leadership campaigns, study tours and career guidance sessions would be held. The inaugural event was held recently at the Government Higher Secondary School, Karaparamba, Kozhikode.