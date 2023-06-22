HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Economics clubs set up in higher secondary schools in Kozhikode

June 22, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The District Economics Teachers’ Association (DETA), a collective of economics teachers, is setting up economics clubs titled Econspire (Economics to inspire) in higher secondary schools in Kozhikode district. A release quoting DETA functionaries said that this platform would help students in their academic works and strive to be a platform to express their creative talent. Seminars, leadership campaigns, study tours and career guidance sessions would be held. The inaugural event was held recently at the Government Higher Secondary School, Karaparamba, Kozhikode.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.