Economic Survey fails to reflect contemporary realities, says Balagopal

The Economic Survey 2024 tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Monday fails to reflect contemporary realities in India, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

Reacting to the survey report, Mr. Balagopal says it reveals the backwardness of the country in matters such as poverty, unemployment, inflation and growth stagnation. Statistics for June place inflation at 9.36%. Yet, the Union government claims there is no inflation. India’s place in the Global Hunger Index is 111 out of 125 countries. Nonetheless, the Union government continues to brag about economic growth.

The Economic Survey projects 6.5% to 7% growth in the current fiscal. But this projection comes at a time when the growth of global economy is at just 3.2%. Neither does the Centre substantiate its claims of an 8.2% growth in the 2023-24, he says.

The Centre is also mum on the soaring debt liabilities of the country, Mr. Balagopal says. From 51.7% of the Gross Domestic Product in 2011-12, it has risen to 56% now. Despite this reality, the propaganda is that Kerala, whose debt is only 33.09% of the Gross State Domestic Product, is in a debt trap, he says.

