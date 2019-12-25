Economic census begins

The seventh Economic Census (7th EC) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) in Kerala got under way here on Tuesday with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan launching the census operations at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The Governor, who lauded the census team, observed that the collection of economic data was vital in areas like policy formulation and fund allocation, where identification of the deserving target groups was essential. He appealed to everyone to cooperate with the census team which would visit households to collect details of economic activity.

The Economic Census will cover all establishments, including household enterprises, engaged in production or distribution of goods/services (other than for own consumption) in non-farm agricultural and non-agricultural sector.

The team collects names, address, family strength, contact number, and details of economic activity.

CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is the implementing agency for the 7th EC, which uses an IT- based digital platform for data capture, validation, report generation, and dissemination.

Pravin Srivastava, Secretary and Chief Statistician of India, Davendra Kumar Dhodawat, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Sunitha Bhaskar, Deputy Director General, National Statistical Office, Thiruvananthapuram, V. Ramachandran, Director General, Department of Economics and Statistics, and Vinod Kuriakose, State Head Operations, CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, were present.