Economic, caste quota in Guruvayur Devaswom

Opening the doors of the Guruvayur Devaswom for Dalits, Other Backward Community members, and economically backward Hindus, caste and economic reservations will be introduced in the recruitment to the temple board.

The Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board has invited applications to fill 14 posts, including that of religious propagandist, medical superintendent, and paramedics.

Reservation principles would be applied in the selection process. However, the posts of temple priests will remain out of bounds for the recruitment board and it will be filled in the customary way.

This is for the first time that any form of reservation is being introduced in the recruitment to the Devaswom. The notification ends the decades-old practice of appointing employees on temporary basis and later confirming their service. The economic reservation policy approved by the State government envisages setting aside 10% seats in jobs for the candidates hailing from the economically weaker sections of Hindu unreserved communities.

Vacancies in temple rituals-related posts would be notified shortly, said Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board chairman M. Rajagopalan Nair.

Qualifications

The applicants for the post of religious propagandist, which comes with a salary scale of ₹19,000-₹43,600, should be graduates who could deliver religious talks and have an in-depth knowledge in the Hindu holy texts like Bhagavat Gita and Narayaneeyam.

The vacancies of medical personnel and paramedical staff are for the Guruvayur Devaswom Medical Centre, says the notification.

Eligibility

A candidate from the Hindu unreserved communities should meet a few parameters, including that none from the family shall be employed in Central or State government services, to be eligible for economic reservation.

None in the family shall be a regular employee of educational institutions that receive financial aid from the State or Central governments and cooperative institutions. The monthly income of the family has been fixed as below ₹25,000. The family shall not own land above one acre and none shall be income tax assessees.

For the purpose of reservation, the family of the candidate has been defined as the parents, husband/wife, and siblings or children who have not completed 18 years of age.