Ecology and history linked, says expert

The significance of the ecological world and time emanates from understanding the deep historical time that lie at the root of everyday life experiences of the people, says subaltern historian Dipesh Chakrabarty.

Delivering a lecture on ‘Between Globalisation and Global Warming: The Changing Fault Lines of Human History’ during the fifth international session of the Kerala History Congress at Mahatma Gandhi University on Tuesday, Mr. Chakrabarthy said the planetary consciousness that had emerged since the global summits on environment under the aegis of UN made the ecological world visible to the social world.

In his opinion, geographical factors are not background factors that are static but they mould and shape human perceptions. A new sphere has emerged on the planet, Technosphere, which impact human perceptions and values.