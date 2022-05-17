Eco zone: residents organise mass protest

Residents of Amboori and Kallikkad grama panchayats stage a protest march to the Forest department headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday demanding exclusion of the two panchayats from the proposed ESZ zone. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

May 17, 2022 23:05 IST

Demand to exclude inhabited areas in Amboori, Kallikkad from ESZ