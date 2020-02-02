Eco zone-based cropping patterns mooted

Paving the way for reform in agricultural planning and practices in the State, the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) has come out with detailed recommendations for agro-ecological unit (AEU)-based cropping patterns for the entire State. Set against the backdrop of climate change and the back-to-back floods of 2018 and 2019, the recommendations are designed to serve as a blueprint for scientific and sustainable farming.

Cropping patterns for 23 AEUs in five agro-ecological zones (AEZ) are laid out in the report, ‘New approach for agricultural development in Kerala — Delineation of agro-ecological zones and recommended cropping patterns.’ In a nutshell, it lists crops that can be grown sustainably in a region and those that are better avoided. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan released the report last week.

For its preparation, the KAU adopted the 2010 Kerala State Planning Board recommendations for AEZ-based agriculture, but with modifications.

Five zones

Coastal plains, midland laterites, foothills, high hills and the Palakkad eastern plains constitute the five AEZs. The division is based on geomorphology, land use and soil variability. In the aftermath of the 2018 and 2019 floods, the KAU had been assigned the task of revisiting the concept of zones and designing a AEU-based package of practices.

“We have suggested cropping patterns based on certain broad principles. For instance, we do not recommend growing tuber crops in areas with a slope of more than 30 degrees, as the soil could loosen post-harvest,” P. Indira Devi, Director (Research), KAU, said.

To ensure a gradual adoption of the recommendations by farmers, the government could introduce policies promoting crops suited to each AEU and encourage their cultivation, she said. Taking the exercise to the next level, KAU also plans to bring out AEU-level management protocols for each crop, according to her.