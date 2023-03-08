Ecotourism centres in Wayanad sanctuary to be closed from March 9 to April 15

March 08, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Muthanga and Tholpetty ecotourism centres under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WSS) will be closed from March 9 to April 15 as per a directive of the Principal Chief Forest Conservator (Wildlife). Sanctuary warden Abdul Assis told The Hindu that the restriction had been imposed due to security reasons and to ensure trouble-free migration of animals. “Seasonal wildlife migration from the adjacent tiger reserves such as Mudumalai in Tamil Nadu and Bandipur in Karnataka to the sanctuary has increased considerably owing to the dry spell in those regions,” Mr. Assis said.

The closure would also help avert the outbreak of forest fires. The department had made highly structured measures to ensure the availability of fodder and water and protection measures for the migrating animals, he added.