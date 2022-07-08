Eco-protection, development not contradictory: Pinarayi

Pinarayi Vijayan. File | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

July 08, 2022 08:16 IST

Pinarayi inaugurates valedictory of Vanamahotsavan 2022

The government gives priority to both environmental protection and well-being of people, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. One cannot be sacrificed for the other.

“Development and ecological conservation cannot be viewed as contradictory. The government has focused on furthering both goals to achieve its aim of sustainable development,” he said, while inaugurating the valedictory of the week-long Vanamahotsavam 2022 organised by the Forest Department at the Assembly complex on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On ESZs

Mr. Vijayan said Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZ) would have to be fixed after considering various factors, including population density, means of livelihood, and topographical features of the State. The government hoped to impress upon the Centre the need to exclude human habitations from the proposed zones and to approve the recommendations of expert committees constituted by the State.

Speaker M.B. Rajesh presided. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran delivered the keynote address. Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, and Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman were also present.