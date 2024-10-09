ADVERTISEMENT

Eco-conservation programme launched at UC College, Aluva

Published - October 09, 2024 01:33 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The handing over of waste bins made from recycled plastic as part of an initiative by Union Christian College, Aluva, to reduce the use of plastic was held on the campus on Tuesday.

The eco-conservation programme involving volunteers of the National Service Scheme unit of the college was implemented in association with the firm Hamara Plastics and Thanalidam, an eco/thrift shop on the campus. The company had recycled plastic waste collected by the volunteers from the campus and nearby premises into waste bins. They will be kept at various points across the campus for waste collection, according to a release.

The plastic waste collected in bins would be converted into value-added products as part of the venture, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US