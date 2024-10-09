Eco-conservation programme launched at UC College, Aluva

The handing over of waste bins made from recycled plastic as part of an initiative by Union Christian College, Aluva, to reduce the use of plastic was held on the campus on Tuesday.

The eco-conservation programme involving volunteers of the National Service Scheme unit of the college was implemented in association with the firm Hamara Plastics and Thanalidam, an eco/thrift shop on the campus. The company had recycled plastic waste collected by the volunteers from the campus and nearby premises into waste bins. They will be kept at various points across the campus for waste collection, according to a release.

The plastic waste collected in bins would be converted into value-added products as part of the venture, it said.