Eco activist flags illegal quarrying

Granite quarrying and crushing continue unabated on the environmentally fragile Avolimala hill at Kottangal grama panchayat in Mallappally, according to All-Kerala River Protection Samiti vice president V.N. Gopinatha Pillai.

In an open letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mr. Pillai alleged that violation of rules was rampant in quarrying and crushing at Avolimala. Mr. Pillai accused the Kottangal grama panchayat of misleading the judiciary, and helping quarry operators obtain court orders in their favour. Quarrying has been on here for 15 years, causing irreparable damage to the environment, risk to public health, and huge loss to exchequer.

VACB seeks audit

Mr. Pillai said the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had recommended an audit on the granite quarry on the Avolimala a year ago. The VACB report stated that the grama panchayat had granted licence for quarrying without complying with a directive of the High Court to conduct an audit.

Mr. Pillai alleged that the Forest Department too had been lax in taking action against quarrying even in the close vicinity of reserve forests. He said the government should conduct a new scientific survey across the State. A competent agency should be authorised to conduct the survey to map rock formations and availability of rocky areas suitable for mining in the State. The suitability should be decided on the basis of the ecological impact assessment and a public hearing in each locality, he said.

There was no coordination between government departments involved in giving licence for rock mining and crushing. Separate licences are being given by government departments like Revenue, Mining and Geology, State Pollution Control Board, Health, Explosives, and Police leading to a situation where no single agency is held responsible for violations, he alleged.

Mr. Pillai said a single authority should be constituted and uniform laws must be enacted for granting permission for rock quarrying and crusher units in the State. Strict adherence to the Explosives Act too must be ensured, he said.