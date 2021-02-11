ECI team to assess poll preparedness

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar will arrive here on Friday to assess the preparedness for the Assembly elections.
The delegation, which includes senior Election Commission of India (ECI) officials, would be here till Monday, Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, Teeka Ram Meena said.
The ECI team will hold discussions with Mr. Meena and the nodal officer of the Police Department at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The commission will conduct parleys with representatives of political parties at 11 a.m., and the District Election Officers/District Collectors and District Police Chiefs at 3.30 p.m.
On Sunday, the commission will hold discussions with the Chief Electoral Officer at 10 a.m., and with the Chief Secretary, State Police Chief and other senior officials of the State government at 3.30 p.m.
The delegation will leave for New Delhi on Monday.
Deputy Election Commissioners Sudeep Jain and Chandra Bhushan Kumar, ADG Sheyphali B. Sharan, director Pankaj Srivastava and secretary A.K. Pathak are part of the delegation.
