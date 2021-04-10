ECI pegs voter turnout at 74.06%

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 April 2021 17:45 IST

Figures on postal ballots still awaited

Updated data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has pegged the voter turnout in the April Assembly polls in Kerala at 74.06%.

Of the total electorate of 2,74,46,039 in the State, 2,03,27,893 exercised their franchise on April 6. The commission has released the State and Assembly constituency-level data on Saturday. The present data denote the votes polled through the EVMs on the poll day. The figures on postal ballots are awaited.

In all, 98,58,842 male electors, 1,04,68,936 female electors and 115 transgender electors cast their votes, according to the updated figures.

Among the Assembly segments, Kunnamangalam (81.52%) and Kuttiadi (81.30%) registered the highest turnout. Six other constituencies — Taliparamba (80.94%), Dharmadam (80.22%), Koduvally (80.05%), Kunnathunad (80.99%), Aroor (80.42%) and Cherthala (80.74%) — topped the 80% mark.

Thiruvalla with 63.34% and Ranni with 63.83% had the lowest turnout percentage.

Of the 289 transgender electors, 115 cast their vote. The Thiruvananthapuram Assembly segment had the highest turnout in this category. Eleven transgender voters exercised their franchise in the segment.