ECI bans ‘kottikalasham’

The Election Commission of India has put a dampener on the customary crowded and noisy culmination to poll campaigns. The CPI(M), the Congress and the BJP had readied for the curtains-down events to be organised at district centres on April 6.

However, the ECI has announced a ban on ‘kottikalashams’, boisterous climaxes that mark the end of the open campaigning. The ECI had communicated the ban to Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena on Friday. The CEO said the ECI had imposed the ban to minimise the threat of COVID-19 flare-ups.