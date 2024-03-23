EC warns LDF candidate Sunil Kumar against using Tovino’s picture for election campaign

March 23, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Thrissur

The Election Commission (EC) has warned Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate for the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat V.S. Sunil Kumar against using a photograph with actor Tovino Thomas for election campaign.

Mr. Sunil Kumar, former Agriculture Minister, who visited the shooting location of Tovino recently, posted on social media his picture with the actor, who is an ambassador for the Election Commission’s Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Programme (SVEEP). The LDF candidate later removed the post after the actor raised concerns about the issue on social media.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) filed a complaint with the District Collector against Mr. Sunil Kumar’s alleged violation of the poll code. In the complaint, NDA’s Thrissur district coordinator Ravikumar Uppath alleged that the LDF candidate used the actor’s photo to seek votes, violating the Model code of Conduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently an explanation was sought from the LDF candidate and CPI’s district secretary. As per their explanation to the EC, they didn’t know that the actor was SVEEP ambassador and that the post has since been deleted.

They were directed not to repeat such actions anymore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.