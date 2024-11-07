EC steps in as black money allegations rock Palakkad byelection

The Election Commission of India (EC) has sought a report about the allegations of black money against United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Palakkad Assembly byelection Rahul Mamkootathil and other Congress leaders.

The commission has asked District Collector S. Chithra to submit a detailed report about the incidents that took place at KPM Regency hotel here since Tuesday night.

The hotel had witnessed a police raid in the early hours of Wednesday and an intense political showdown between the Congress and the CPI(M) in the wake of the raid.

When the CPI(M) alleged that Congress leaders, including the candidate, had exchanged black money at the hotel, the Congress accused the CPI(M) of ‘‘scripting a drama’’ to help the BJP. The police said that it was a routine raid in view of the byelection and that they found nothing in the raid.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan complained to the Election Commission against the CPI(M) for misusing the police for vested interests. The complaint said police personnel had violated norms while raiding the rooms of Congress’ women leaders like Shanimol Usman and Bindu Krishna. He accused the CPI(M) of trying to upset the election process by misusing the government machinery.

Although the CPI(M) filed a complaint against Mr. Mamkootathil for carrying black money, the police are yet to register a case against the Congress candidate and other leaders.

The police, after examining the surveillance camera footage of the hotel, said there was nothing suspicious per se. Legal experts point out that even if the police register a case, it will be too feeble to stand in a court of law.

Meanwhile, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) staged a protest here on Thursday by carrying a blue travel bag and couple of sacks. A banner they held read: ‘no trolley, no sack; we want development’. LDF candidate P. Sarin stood in the front of the protest, which aped the alleged black money deals of certain political parties.

Mr. Mamkootathil said the Congress too would resort to a ‘trolley bag’ agitation to convince the people the truth about the black money allegations.

