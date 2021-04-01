EC keeping track of ground realities in Dharmadam

KOCHI

01 April 2021 19:07 IST

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has informed the Kerala High Court that it will assess the ground realities in the Dharmadam Assembly constituency and adequate force will be called in if the situation so warrants.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting as LDF candidate from the constituency.

Advertising

Advertising

Counsel for the CEO made the submission when a petition filed by M.K. Mohanan, general convener, UDF Dharmadam Assembly constituency, seeking deployment of Central forces and to protect the life of the UDF candidate and booth agents in the constituency came up for hearing. According to the petitioner, booth capturing and bogus voting were reported in the constituency during the last election.

The counsel also submitted that arrangements were made for the live webcasting of the electoral process in booths found to be critical and sensitive in Kannur district.

Recording the submissions, the petition was disposed of by the court.