EC defers RS bypoll

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

28 May 2021 19:57 IST

To seat vacated by Jose K. Mani

Citing the second wave of COVID-19, the Election Commission of India has deferred the byelection to the Rajya Sabha for the seat vacated by Jose K. Mani of the Kerala Congress (M). The bypoll will be held once the pandemic situation improves, the commission said on Friday.

Mr. Mani had resigned his seat in the upper house in January this year and contested the April 6 Assembly polls on the LDF ticket after his party cut its ties with the Congress-led UDF. His term in the Rajya Sabha was till July 1, 2024.

“The Commission reviewed the matter on Friday and decided that due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the country, it would not be appropriate to hold the said byelection till the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold the above-mentioned bye-election,” the commission noted.

As per Section 151 A of the Representation of the People Act, a bypoll should be conducted to fill the vacancy within six months, provided there is one year or more remaining in the term. But given the pandemic scenario, a decision will be taken in the matter “at an appropriate time in the future” after taking inputs from the State and assessing the pandemic situation, the commission noted.