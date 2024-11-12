EC asks police to register case against Anvar 

The Election Commission has asked the police to register a case against Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar for conducting a press conference in violation of the model code of conduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anvar held a press meet at Chelakkara on Tuesday morning ignoring the warning of Election Commission officials. There are restrictions on public campaigning as Chelakkara goes to the polls on Wednesday.

Even though the officials issued a notice to stop the press conference, Mr. Anvar sought clarification on which specific law he had violated and under what Act the press meet was being halted. He argued that there were no restrictions on conducting a press meet, but only on public campaigns.

The Chelakkara police will file an application with the Wadakkanchery court on Wednesday for taking case against the MLA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.