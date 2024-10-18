Ebullient Rahul goes out to meet Palakkad voters

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Palakkad Assembly constituency Rahul Mamkootathil began electioneering with earnestness and confidence on Friday by trying to meet as many people as possible and requesting their blessings and votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want the votes of all sections of people who do not want this country’s secular fabric to be torn,” said Mr. Mamkootathil. He said he was confident of a victory and wished that he had his friend P. Sarin with him.

Dr. Sarin, who embraced the Left Democratic Front (LDF) after being expelled by the Congress for indiscipline, is one of the key opponents for Mr. Mamkootathil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Youth Congress workers displayed a rare enthusiasm as Mr. Mamkootathil, who is State president of the Youth Congress, went about meeting voters along with Shafi Parambil, MP. It was the shifting of Mr. Parambil from the Palakkad Assembly segment to the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency in the recent general election that necessitated the byelection in Palakkad.

Mr. Mamkootathil prayed at Thirupuraikkal Bhagavathi Temple at Vadakkanthara before beginning his day’s programme. He visited senior Congress leaders K. Achuthan and V.S. Vijayaraghavan at their houses and sought their blessings.

Then he reached the Press Club here, where he spent some time talking to journalists and some curious voters as well. He then visited Meparamba Juma Masjid, where he met dozens of voters who had come to attend the Juma prayers.

He also visited the the Bishop House at Vennakkara and held discussions with the Bishop. In the afternoon, he visited the Nair Service Society (NSS) office here and requested the support of the organisation. He also visited the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam office and held discussions with the district leadership of the Yogam.

Apart from Mr. Parambil, young Congress leaders such as K.S. Sabarinathan, Abin Varkey, K.M. Abhijit, C.V. Satheesh, Anil Balan, Ismail Pirayiri, K.S. Jaighosh, Vinod Cherad, and Gireesh Gupta accompanied him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.