Ebrahim Kunju seeks lifting of bail condition

Former PWD Minister is an accused in Palarivattom flyover corruption case

V.K. Ebrahim Kunju, former Public Works Minister and an accused in the Palarivattom flyover corruption case, on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to lift one of the bail conditions set by the court.

He sought to delete the condition which barred him from leaving Ernakulam district without the prior permission of the court. He said he had been scrupulously complying with all other conditions stipulated by the court.

He pointed out that the investigation into the case had been completed and the factual report forwarded to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) directorate in May 2021 for obtaining sanction for prosecution. He was facing great hardship due to the condition restricting his movement beyond Ernakulam district, he said.