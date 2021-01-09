Ebrahim Kunju granted bail

High Court takes into account his worsening health condition

V.K. Ebrahim Kunju, the former Public Works Minister booked by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau in the Palarivattom flyover corruption case, was released on bail by the High Court considering his worsening health situation.

Mr. Kunju submitted a medical report from the oncologist treating him, which stated that he was in the most advanced stage of multiple myeloma, a medical condition of cancer of plasma cells affecting the bone marrow, with renal failure.

The report stated that he was in the terminal stage (stage 3) and the disease was an incurable one. The progression of the disease, in spite of the chemotherapy, was alarming and the cancerous cells had damaged the immune system and bones and caused a crack in the spine, it said.

The number of chemotherapy procedures had been increased to twice a week, with stronger medicine, against the earlier once-in-a-fortnight.

The report further submitted that on certain occasions the chemotherapy could be carried out due to low blood count. The doctor feared that sending him to jail, especially during the pandemic situation, would be dangerous as he was prone to various infections.

When the case came up for the consideration of the High Court, the counsel for the petitioner said that Mr. Kunju had withdrawn the application for submitting a nomination for the general election to the administrative committee of the Kerala Muslim Educational Society to be held on January 16.

Bond for ₹2 lakh

While releasing him on bail, the court asked him to execute a bond for ₹2 lakh with two solvent sureties for the like sum. He shall appear before the investigating officer for interrogation when required.

He was asked to cooperate with the investigation and not to make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case.

Mr. Kunju was asked to surrender his passport and not to leave India without the permission of the court.

The High Court also indicated that the jurisdictional court could cancel his bail if any of the bail conditions were violated.