Eateries to ensure that food handlers have secured health cards

March 31, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram Health card will be mandatory for all persons handling food in the food business operations in the State from April 1. A statement issued by the office of the Health Minister says the government has provided typhoid vaccine at low rates through Karunya pharmacies as typhoid vaccination is mandatory for all food handlers. The Food Safety wing will start its inspections from Saturday and all eateries should ensure that their food handlers have secured the health cards, the statement said.

The new portal of the Food Safety wing, wherein the public can directly register their complaints and grievances and upload pictures/videos, is now functional. Till now, 108 complaints have been registered, of which action has been taken in the case of 30 complaints.

