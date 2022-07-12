Eateries in State to be graded: Minister

List to be published on food safety wing’s website

The food safety wing was in the process of grading eateries in the State on the basis of hygiene and safety standards and the list would soon be published on the department’s website, Health Minister Veena George said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

She said that all eateries in the State should aspire to be on this list because it would essentially mean that only those eateries which meet the minimum standards of safety and hygiene would figure on the list.

She was replying to a calling attention motion by A.P. Anilkumar on the need to strengthen the activities of the Food Safety department in the State.

Yearly inspection

Ms. George, detailing the activities of the food safety wing, said that all eateries would be inspected at least once a year and issued certificates.

Following the incident in which a teenager had died of food poisoning after consuming shawarma, it was noted that the manner in which this food item was prepared rendered it especially vulnerable to spoilage. The food safety wing has now formulated specific norms to be followed when shawarma is made and sold in eateries.

Mobile food testing labs have now been readied in all districts. A separate lab is being set up in Pathanamthitta district to ensure that the aravana and other food items prepared and distributed as deity’s offerings at Sabarimala were safe to consume. Steps are also being taken for regular inspections of the food served in anganwadis, Ms. George said.