Eateries can deliver food on the doorsteps

The State government on Friday sanctioned door-to-door delivery of food from hotels till 8 p.m.

An official said the order was part of the ‘one step at a time’ move to wake the State from hibernation without triggering an uncontrollable influx of people onto the street. Hotels and restaurants still cannot entertain any customer at their takeaway counter after 5 p.m. They cannot permit tight lines of customers, serve guests or allow patrons indoors.

However, the establishments could accept orders online and via mobile phone. The door-to-door delivery and allied catering operations, including cooking, should halt by 9 p.m. The same norm would apply to shops selling essential supplies and bakeries.

The government may also exempt courier agencies contracted by major online retailers from the lockdown. However, it may take more time for online retail majors to resume delivery of goods in Kerala due to the ban on the inter-State movement of non-essential goods.

Operations hit

The order has come as a boost for online food demand and delivery platforms. Most had scaled down operations after the Centre imposed the national lockdown on March 24.

The government hoped the order would breathe some life into the almost moribund hotel industry.

It may not immediately open up inter-district borders for regular traffic after the lockdown. Almost eight districts continue to remain COVID-19 hotspots at least technically. It may allow inter-State bus operations on a convoy basis initially.