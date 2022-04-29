Easy lessons on self-defence

Self-defence plays a key role when it comes to domestic abuse, helping the victim to escape violent situations.

The police pavilion at ‘Ente Keralam’, the ongoing exhibition-cum-trade fair organised in connection with the first anniversary of the State government, offers training on a handful of easy techniques so that the women can resist and save themselves from physical assaults.

While the techniques are first introduced through videos, the Department has set up a cabin within the pavilion for one-to-one training. “We have trained over 1,500 women, that also includes senior citizen, in five days. These are some basic techniques that prevent the most common modes of assault. The women are taught how to act quickly and free themselves while subjected to domestic abuse,” said an official.

The sessions are handled by a total of 18 trainers, including 10 master trainers led by senior civil police officer S.Rajeena. “Besides violence prevention in domestic spaces, we train them how to deal with molesters in public places and buses. The strategy in such situations also involves verbal confrontation. When the women realise they are capable of handling such situations, they become more confident. These sessions, though very short, help them to build self-esteem,” said the official.

Also on display at the pavilion are the police system during the monarchy and the present state-of-the-art facilities of the department. The uniforms used by the Travancore Police during the reign of Marthanda Varma and the uniform during the period of 1870-1885 are exhibited along with the latest uniform and caps of officials with different ranks. The vistors will find a range of firearms that include ancient artillery pieces and the gun used in the film KGF 2. There is also provision for the public to check out the technical aspects of fingerprinting through live scanning. While experts from the Department will explain the services like cyber cell, telecommunication and bomb squad, a game zone has been set up for the children. The pavilion also has photos and videos exhibiting the details of the district dog squad.