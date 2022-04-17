Easter ceremonies attract large crowds in north Kerala

Declining pandemic threat, relaxed norms bring more devotees to churches

Churches across north Kerala districts witnessed a huge turnout as the faithful attended special ceremonies associated with Easter celebrations.

Churches were decorated to host the Easter Mass. The re-enactment of Christ’s resurrection with captivating theatrical effects and light arrangements was the highlight of the midnight ceremonies organised in various parishes under the Kozhikode and Thamarassery dioceses. Members of the Kerala Catholic Youth Movement arranged such visual treats for devotees.

Priests from both the dioceses said the declining pandemic threat and reduced curbs on religious congregations had led to a new verve among parishioners. People’s participation in the Passion Week observances was very high, they said.

Vicars of some of parishes under the Thamarassery archdiocese said there was increased participation of elderly persons. The majority of them had been leading a “reverse quarantine” life since the outbreak of the pandemic and were unhappy with the virtual celebration of the Holy mass and other rituals, they added.

The Way of the Cross ritual organised on the occasion of Good Friday too had attracted large crowds in north Kerala districts. The biggest such ceremony was held on the Thamarassery Ghat Road after a gap of two years.