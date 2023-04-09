Easter celebrated in State capital

April 09, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Special prayers marked the commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ as the faithful flocked to churches to usher in Easter late Saturday and Sunday morning.

The occasion marked the conclusion of the Holy Week as well as weeks of fasting observed during the Lent.

Thiruvananthapuram Archbishop (Latin rite) Thomas J. Netto led the special mass and Easter prayers at the St. Joseph’s Metropolitan Cathedral at Palayam here late Saturday. The cathedral was decked with lights to mark the occasion. In his benedictory address, the Archbishop spoke of the Easter message of peace and reconciliation.

Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, head of the Syro-Malankara Church, was the chief celebrant of the Easter service held at the St. Mary’s Malankara Syrian Catholic Cathedral in Pattom.

Prayers and processions were held at the churches of various denominations including Madre de Deus Church in Vettucaud, Lourdes Forane Church at PMG, CSI Mateer Memorial Church at Palayam, St. George Orthodox Syrian Cathedral, and St. Peter’s Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Simhasana Cathedral.