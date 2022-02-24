East Hill KV still functions in two shifts for lack of room

Authorities plan to complete work on new building by December

It’s been around a week since schools in the State fully resumed offline classes. The Kendriya Vidyalaya at East Hill in Kozhikode, however, is still sticking to the shift system introduced four years ago after one of the buildings on the campus was deemed unfit.

The first shift, for primary classes, starts at 7 a.m., forcing students from faraway places such as Balussery and Naduvannur to get up quite early in the morning to reach the school on time. Most of them often skip their breakfast. The condition of those in the afternoon shift is no different as they reach home very late.

Parents also find it difficult to make them ready for classes at odd hours. Class 10 students are getting classes for two-and-a-half hours in batches. There are around 3,000 students in the institution.

Meanwhile, sources said that work on the new building was progressing at a fast pace. The structure was likely to be handed over in December as per the agreement between the Central Public Works Department and the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Another section of parents, however, are sceptical if the building would be ready by then. They alleged that the works had been going at a slow place during the pandemic period. There was a proposal for a third KV to be set up at Ulliyeri in the district.

Earlier, there had been a proposal for a temporary building on the premises. The parent-teacher association had collected money from the parents as well. However, it was dropped after Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the then Union Minister for Human Resource Development, raised objections. He had informed M.K. Raghavan, MP, that as per the Education Code of the KVS, “the Parents Teachers’ Association shall not collect or maintain any funds”.

Following this, ₹45.24 lakh collected from the parents was returned.